WWE Announces Premiere Date for 'Uncool With Alexa Bliss' Podcast

The WWE Podcast Network will continue to grow later this month, as WWE confirmed Uncool With Alexa Bliss will premiere on Sept. 22. Joining WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves and The New Day: Feel The Power, "The Goddess" will host a new weekly show where "nothing is off-limits." Bliss' first guest will be former WWE Champion The Miz, and a long list of upcoming guests was confirmed via a press release on Tuesday morning.

"WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced Uncool with Alexa Bliss, a new podcast series debuting on Tuesday, September 22. Hosted by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss®, the podcast will transport listeners back in time when Bliss and her guests discuss their most nostalgic, cringeworthy and laugh out loud moments from before their fame and success," the release read.

"Each Tuesday, Alexa Bliss will sit down with WWE Superstars and celebrity guests to celebrate all things 'Uncool.' From awkward first dates to fashion faux pas and everything in between, nothing is off limits," the announcement continued. "WWE Superstar The Miz® will kick off the premiere episode with other weekly guests including Lance Bass, The Bella Twins — Nikki and Brie Bella®, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, Jon Heder and more."

Bliss commented in the release by saying, "Uncool will take listeners down memory lane by reliving embarrassing, quirky tween moments and reminiscing about younger years while offering laughs along the way. Fans will get to see just how cool it is to be uncool."

The release continued — "Listeners can subscribe to Uncool with Alexa Bliss on all audio streaming services including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora. Full length videos of each episode will be available the following week on WWE Network and WWE's YouTube channel. Alexa Bliss has been an athlete her entire life, having previously competed in gymnastics, softball, cheerleading and as a professional bodybuilder before joining WWE in 2013. She is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and an unapologetic Disney fanatic who loves all things 90s and early 2000s. When she is not competing or podcasting, you can find her at home with her famous pet pig Larry Steve enjoying a cup of coffee and catching up on her favorite shows."

You can listen to a preview of the series here.

In recent weeks Bliss has been teasing a character change while on Friday Night SmackDown, showing an obsession with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend persona.