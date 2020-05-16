New Details on The Undertaker's WWE Contract Signed Last Year

For the first time since joining the WWE in 1990, The Undertaker started taking some outside bookings last year. Fans might remember that he was scheduled for a tour of the U.K. with Between The Ropes in the spring of 2019, as well as an appearance for Starrcast in Las Vegas the same weekend that AEW Double Or Nothing took place. However, WWE eventually pulled The Undertaker from Starrcast and restricted his Between The Ropes appearance to a fan autograph signing. Mick Foley was sent to the U.K. for the Between The Ropes question and answer session in his place.

It was reported at the time that Taker signed a new deal with WWE that was too good to turn down. However, the specifics, notably the tenure, were not known. Prior to that, there was speculation that his agreeing to appearances with Between The Ropes and Starrcast was to prepare for a life outside of WWE relatively soon. Then, the new contract was signed and that kind of talk stopped.

Well, that kind of talk can stop for a really long time it turns on. A report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week noted Taker signed a new 15 year contract with WWE last year. That contract will keep him with the company until 2034, one of the longest tenures for anyone in company history, let alone for a wrestler.

Now, don't expect Taker to be wrestling in 2034 (although who are we to doubt him?). However, this will keep him affiliated with WWE for the length of the deal.

On Sunday, WWE will unveil the second part in their new documentary series on The Undertaker, titled The Last Ride. The first episode of the series that debuted last weekend was met with rave reviews. Episode one followed Taker as he prepared for his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, a bout that was supposed to be his farewell match at the time.

Episode two is scheduled to explore Taker being unhappy with that match, undergoing surgery, and preparing to compete once again.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.