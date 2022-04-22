WWE's Undertaker: The Modern Phenom PCS Statue is up for Pre-Order

Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) has revealed the latest WWE icon to join their WWE line of 1:4 scale statues, and it's none other than the Deadman himself The Undertaker. This isn't the first time the Undertaker has been part of the line, but the other statue is based on Undertaker's Summerslam 94 look, while this one is based on his more recent appearances over the years. The statue stands 26 inches tall and sits atop a circular black base with the Undertaker logo emblazoned on the front. He features his trademark duster coat and wide brim hat, and while he doesn't feature an alternate portrait like the other statue, the expression here offers a classic look that fans of the icon will certainly appreciate, and he is up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles' site right here.

Undertaker: The Modern Phenom retails for $705, and is expected to ship between June and August of 2023. Undertaker joins a line that also featured Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior, Ric Flair, and The Rock. You can find the official description for PCS' Undertaker: The Modern Phenom below.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Undertaker: The Modern Phenom 1:4 Scale Statue, takin' care of business with your WWE collectibles. Standing 26" tall from the bottom of the base to the top of his hat, the Undertaker: Modern Phenom 1:4 Scale Statue brings an iconic eerie presence to any collection as a high-end tribute to this WWE superstar. Buried alive and back from the grave, the Deadman reaches his gloved hands out towards his next ill-fated opponent. The Undertaker: Modern Phenom stands on a black circular podium base measuring 10" wide, accented with his namesake logo in purple text.

The Undertaker: Modern Phenom Statue features a fully sculpted physique and costume recreating the celebrated wrestler's supernaturally unnerving presence in the ring. Inspired by a more contemporary era of WWE history, the Undertaker wears an all-black ensemble including a wide brim hat, a low-neck shirt, pants, boots, and his signature duster coat. His portrait has a piercing gaze and every inch of this incredible wrestling collectible is packed with realistic detailing, from the strands of his dark hair to the fabric-like textures and creases of the macabre outfit. Toll the bell and summon the Undertaker: Modern Phenom 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio to your collection today."

Who do you want to see in the PCS WWE line next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!