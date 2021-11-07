WWE’s The Undertaker Appears on Sidelines at Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Denver Broncos for an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday and pro wrestling legend The Undertaker made an appearance ahead of kickoff. “The Deadman” (real name Mark Calaway) was seen interacting with a few Cowboys players and met with various military members. The future WWE Hall of Famer announced his retirement in mid-2020 at the end of his The Last Ride documentary series, then issued a final farewell at the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. He’s since made a number of appearances for the company both in and out of character and even starred in the Netflix interactive movie Escape The Undertaker alongside The New Day.

He admitted in a recent interview with ET that he was a bit hesitant to work on the movie at first, which sees him in-character operating out of a haunted mansion while trying to stop Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from taking his Urn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1457411187512074246?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I worked with them a little in the ring, but not nearly — I never had a program or really spent a lot of time being creative with them. I think what was really the coolest part of it is their energy, right? They have this dynamic positive energy and then you put that in contrast to The Undertaker, which is obviously a dark force and I was a little leery at the beginning when I’m thinking you know, conceptually. Is it going to be too funny or will it take The Undertaker too far out of his roots? But it was just the opposite. Their energy played against mine so well,” Undertaker said.

E spoke with ComicBook prior to the movie’s release and talked about how much fun he had working with “The Phenom.”

“It was great. So, the nice thing is, as much as he’s in many ways from a different era, even though he’s done stuff recently, he’s been around enough that we have a bit of a rapport with Taker. His daughters have been New Day fans for a while and they do unicorn theme stuff and he shared that, and it’s been very, very sweet. So yeah, just being able to be there with Undertaker, and we would sit sometimes while we’re all eating and hear some of his stories,” he said. “It’s just really cool because I remember, and this is not to age him, but I used to watch the Undertaker when I was a small kid. I am 35 now. He’s been around for a very, very long time, and it’s just cool to have a living legend amongst your presence, just shooting takes with you and eating catering. So, it was a good time.”