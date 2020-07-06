WWE's United States Championship Reportedly Getting a New Look on WWE Raw Tonight

Of all of WWE's Championships, the United States Championship has seen a shockingly few number of changes since it was brought over from WCW back in 2003. However after months of rumors, the title's long-awaited new design will reportedly make its debut this week on Monday Night Raw. Apollo Crews currently holds the title after beating Andrade on the May 25 episode of Raw and he's currently locked in a feud with MVP and Bobby Lashley (both of whom held the title during their initial run with the company).

According to insider @WrestleVotes, the title will have a "clean, yet prestigious look."

The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2020

Fans have previously suspected that the title would take on the same template as the WWE, Universal, Raw Women's and SmackDown Women's Championships. But the unique designs of more recent titles like the Intercontinental Championship and all of NXT UK's Championships, it's possible they'll break from the norm again.

I can't believe people legit think this is going to be the new United States Championship...#USTitle #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/qWmXlVhu4h — Chris Deez (@PWCDeez) July 6, 2020

The title's lineage officially traces back to the National Wrestling Alliance and Jim Crockett Promotions, with Harley Race being the first man to hold the title in January 1975. Six men have held the championship on at least occasions — Ric Flair (there's some debate if his record sixth reign counts), Lex Luger, John Cena, Chris Benoit, Wahoo McDaniel and Bret Hart. Luger has the most combined days with the championship at 950 days.

Since the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up the title has been exclusively featured on the Raw brand with Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Andrade and Crews all getting reigns with the title.

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19 at te WWE Performance Center. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.