WWE’s The Bloodline Just Broke Another Championship Record

WWE’s Bloodline faction recently broke yet another WWE record, only this time it was one they personally set themselves. This past week saw The Usos break the record for longest single reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, a reign that’s currently up to 190 consecutive days. The previous record of 182 days was one they personally set in 2017-18, giving them yet another accolade with the Blue Brand’s tag titles. The brothers also have the most combined days as champions at 568+ days, though The New Day still have more reigns than them at seven.

The record comes in the same month where Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship reign became the longest in company history by breaking Brock Lesnar’s previous 504-day reign. He’ll still need to hold it a few more months to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time, a title “The Beast” still holds at 688 combined days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1479648397535727617?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The two main evented SmackDown this past Friday, taking on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens with the stipulations that a) if Rollins and Owens won, the Usos would be banned from ringside at the Royal Rumble and b) if the Usos won, Rollins would lost his Universal Championship match against Reigns. Rollins was on the verge of a win by hitting a Curb Stomp, only for Reigns to slide in and nail him with a Superman Punch for the disqualification.

“Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime,” Reigns wrote on the following day. Rollins fired back with, “*ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever a— days. And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine.”

Check out the full lineup for Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view below! As of right now, The Usos won’t be defending their tag titles at the show.