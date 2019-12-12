Former WWE Personality Vickie Guerrero Debuts on AEW Dark

It’s been a few years since former Raw and SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero was apart of WWE television each week. But the widow of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite this week before teh show went on the air to serve as the special guest commentator for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The show will air on AEW’s YouTube page next Tuesday and feature SCU vs. Priate Party, Britt Baker vs. Machiko, Bea Priestley vs. Kris Statlander and The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. PAC & The Hybrid 2. Guerrero joins a growing list of former WWE stars who have made surprise appearances on Dynamite, including Tazz, Diamond Dallas Page and Billy Gunn (who works for the company as a backstage agent).

Excuse me?! What a surprise for the live crowd in Dallas TX.. Hear @VickieGuerrero on #AEWDark this week! And tune into TNT for #AEWDynamite at 7pm CST! https://t.co/8d0eivtpY8 pic.twitter.com/LpYP4FIDmL — Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) December 12, 2019

“I always have a great time working with you! Love you and your family so much!💜” Guerrero wrote in response to a backstage photo with announcer Justin Roberts.

Guerrero first started appearing on WWE television in 2005 in storylines involving Eddie, Chavo Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. In 2007 she took on her first role as a heel general manager while running SmackDown, and quickly became romantically involved with then-World Heavyweight Champion Edge. She’d then go on to manage the likes of LayCool and Dolph Ziggler while also jumping back and forth between Raw and SmackDown.

This week’s Dynamite turned out to be pretty eventful. The Butcher and The Blade won their debut match (though Cody Rhodes seems to be setting up a remathc with Darby Allin as his new tag partner), MJF hinted at what stipulation he wants for a match with Rhodes, The Young Bucks won a wildly violent Texas Street Fight against Santana & Ortiz and Jon Moxley managed to set a new record for shortest victory in company history.

The young promotion won’t have an episode Christmas Day, so it has decided to load up the Dec. 18 episode card as the final show of the year. The episode will feature Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, SCU vs. The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match, a No. 1 contender’s match for the AEW Women’s World Championship between Statlander and Britt Baker and a tag match between The Lucha Brothers and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page.