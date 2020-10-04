Watch: Chris Jericho Confirms Match With Mike Tyson Was Booked for AEW All Out

✖

Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho made headlines back in late May when the former boxing heavyweight champion appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite and wound up in a pull-apart brawl with "Le Champion." At the time it looked like AEW was gearing up for some sort of match between the two, but Jericho quickly jumped into a feud with Orange Cassidy that resulted in three matches, the final of which saw Cassidy win a Mimosa Mayhem match by throwing the former world champion into a ringside pool of mimosa. During his latest Saturday Night Special live stream, Jericho revealed there actually was a planned match with Tyson for All Out.

"Originally I was supposed to work with [Mike] Tyson at that September pay-per-view, we just couldn't get it done in time," Jericho explained, adding that he was originally only going to have two matches with Cassidy.

Back in June Jericho defended the idea of having Tyson in a match, despite him being 54 years old.

"I'd like to see it go all the way. Mike has been an enforcer, Mike has thrown a punch that has knocked somebody out — which is me — and Mike's been involved in this wild and wooly brawl," Jericho said in an interview with WrestleZone while defending the idea. "The one thing he has never done is have a match, and I think this is the perfect time for him. The aura and the mystique of Mike Tyson is back. He looks great, you've seen his sparring videos, he moves fast, he's 'Iron' Mike Tyson again.

"Probably one of the worst things you could do is put him in an actual boxing match. Maybe if it's somebody in his own era and doing kind of an exhibition and that sort of thing, but we want to keep Mike Tyson's aura at a maximum which is why AEW is perfect for him. We can do whatever storyline we choose and wrestling is all shapes and sizes, we can do whatever we need to do and plug him into any situation that we want to make it. I think there's no better person for that than Chris Jericho after all these years of doing this who is kind of a 'Mike Tyson' of wrestling. I've never lost my aura or my mystique but you can see that I'm doing some of the best work in my career after doing this for 30 years. So it's a perfect match-up.

