Vince McMahon Gives an Update on WWE's Plans for Another 2020 Saudi Arabia Pay-Per-View

During the Second Quarter Investors' Call for World Wrestling Entertainment, a "Question and Answer" session presented a thought regarding the future of the WWE and Saudi Arabia, who had previously created the Crown Jewel annual event, and CEO Vince McMahon gave his thoughts on whether this partnership would continue. With the event beginning in 2018, Crown Jewel has taken some of the biggest professional wrestlers within the organization of the WWE and flew them to Saudi Arabia to participate in an annual Pay-Per-View event that joined the ranks of the likes of Wrestlemania, Summer Slam, Survivor Series, and more.

On the call, Vince McMahon was asked whether or not World Wrestling Entertainment would continue their relationship with Saudi Arabia, and the CEO responded that based on the "economy of Saudi Arabia at present, he wouldn't doubt that their relationship would continue into the future". While a date for the next Crown Jewel has yet to be confirmed, the previous event was held in October of 2019, so we would imagine that should the event march forward, it would be around the same date. For the most part, the annual Pay-Per-View events of the WWE typically stick to the same months year after year, so barring any external forces, October seems like the month for the Crown Jewel to return.

The WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia has been fraught with controversy for a number of different reasons, one of which was the rumored troubles that caused many superstars within World Wrestling Entertainment to claim to be stranded in the nation following a prior Crown Jewel event. Some wrestlers have stated that they'd refrain from going to Saudi Arabia in the future, so it will definitely be interesting to see how the event might differ in the future if the relationship continues.

The WWE initially signed a ten year contract with Saudia Arabia to continue their relationship with the Pay-Per-View events though based on the drama we've seen in the past, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not we will actually see Crown Jewel continue for the next decade or so.

