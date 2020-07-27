Vince McMahon Talks Possibility of WWE Moving WrestleMania 37 to Another Location

✖

WWE announced back in February that WrestleMania 37 would take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (outside of Los Angeles) on March 28, 2021. But in recent months that fact has come under question as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the return of mass gatherings in the United States gets pushed further and further back. In mid-July @WrestleVotes reported that WWE was still planning on keeping the show in LA but wouldn't make a final decision until December. During WWE's Annual Shareholder's Meeting Vince McMahon himself addressed WrestleMania 37's status, saying that a move to a different location is possible.

"It wouldn't be fair to mention that now because we're following the COVID-19 aspect," McMahon said. "So many cities are obviously interested in Wrestlemania and many have bid for it, and what have you. This somewhat changes from time to time, again, depending upon the severity of COVID, but we haven't announced anything yet."

The stadium will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL franchises beginning with the 2020 NFL season (if there is one). As of now WrestleMania will be the stadium's first major event, followed by Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023 and the 2028 Summer Olympics. The venue has a major event capacity of 100,240 spectators, which would give WrestleMania its biggest crowd since WrestleMania 32 if it sells out.

Back when the location was announced, Roman Reigns (who has been gone from WWE programming since March) threw out a pitch to wrestle Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2021 event.

" If there's a stadium — hey, DJ, check it out [points at the unfinished field behind him]. You know everyone's always dream match, me and him.

"First of all, we're family so it's all love," he added. "If there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in. A venue to hold that mass-scale type of attention he will bring, it's right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain't gotta go far."

WWE has been unable to host shows in front of fans since mid-March due to the pandemic. As a result all episodes of Raw and SmackDown along with WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules have been taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

