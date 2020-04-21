Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Sues WWE's Vince McMahon for Wrongful Termination

Oliver Luck, the former commissioner of the now defunct XFL, is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination according to a federal lawsuit filed in Connecticut last week. According to a report via Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Luck stated in the lawsuit, "Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC ("Alpha"), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020. Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck's employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon."

The XFL had to terminate its 2020 season after five weeks of games due to the coronavirus. The league announced it had no plans to return on April 10, then filed for bankruptcy the following week.

The lawsuit seemed to indicate McMahon fired Luck for cause.

"Mr. Luck wholly disputes and rejects the allegations set forth in the Termination Letter and contends they are pretextual and devoid of merit," the lawsuit read.

This story is developing...

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.