Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants to Change WWE Pay-Per-Views

If you watched Money in the Bank live on Sunday night you probably noticed just how short the event wound up being. Between the one-hour kickoff show, the five matches that took place inside the WWE Performance Center and the two pre-taped Money in the Bank matches (which happened simultaneously) at WWE Headquarters, the show only clocked in at three hours and 24 minutes, making it the shortest pay-per-view in WWE history since the In Your House specials back in the 1990s. According to Wrestling News' Paul Davis, this was a deliberate choice made by Vince McMahon, as the WWE Chairman wants shorter pay-per-views until the company can get shows back in arenas.

"Vince McMahon wanted a shorter show and the plan is for pay-per-view times to be shorter until they can get fans back in the arenas," Davis wrote.

Back in April McMahon was asked during a quarterly earnings call if he could guess when WWE would start running events with any sort of fans in attendance again, and he couldn't give a definitive answer.

Davis also noted that the WWE Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was pre-taped to avoid the possibility of puppeteers popping up on camera when the Firefly Fun House puppets started appearing at ringside.

One another note regarding McMahon, apparently he shot down the idea of people brawling in his office because he didn't want to run the risk of his real Tyrannosaurus Rex skull getting broken. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan started brawling their way into the office, only for McMahon to shout at them to get out.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Backlash, was announced for June 14 during Sunday night's show.

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

