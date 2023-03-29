WWE: Referee Tim White To Receive 2023 Warrior Award

The WWE isn't simply populated with professional wrestling superstars, though the organization certainly has its fair share. It takes a lot of different people working both in and out of the squared circle to make sure that the events featuring World Wrestling Entertainment stars run smoothly. Such is the case with Tim White, a deceased referee who had been with the company for decades before passing away last year. Now, the WWE is honoring White with a Warrior Award as he is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later in 2023.

The Warrior Awards were first created in 2015, honoring employees of the WWE that "have exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior". The award is traditionally presented by the widow of the Ultimate Warrior, Dana Warrior. White first joined the WWE in 1982 and began as the agent of Andre the Giant, while also working part-time as a referee in the ring. The Warrior Award inductee had been well known throughout the organization over his decades-long career and was even the referee for the Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker, earning his stripes more than a few times over.

Tim White, Warrior Award

To help in celebrating the life and career of Tim White, World Wrestling Entertainment released a new video that gets commentary from White along with several superstars in the organization. The referee was extremely hands-on in his career and wasn't scared of even taking a few hits from superstars including the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Shaun Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It's clear that Tim White was extremely well-regarded amongst superstars and professionals at the WWE alike.

BREAKING: This year's Warrior Award recipient is the late, great, Tim White. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/jzzlytZOaW — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

Tim White isn't the only WWE professional that will be a part of the Warrior Awards in 2023, as Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, and late comic Andy Kaufman have also been confirmed to be honored as a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. If you want to check out the upcoming Warrior Awards, they'll take place during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following this Friday's WWE Smackdown. This year's host will be Kayla Braxton.

