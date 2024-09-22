WWE: Where to Find Weekly Shows, Special Events, Past Episodes, and More

The Triple H era of WWE has seen exponential growth and success, and now it enters a new phase as many of the company's flagship programs launch on new networks. SmackDown has already started its new era on USA Network, and NXT will soon set up shop on its new network as well. Monday Night Raw will then shift to its new home at the beginning of next year, and now NBC has joined the party with its Saturday Night's Main Event. Thanks to all of those various moves and deals there have also been some changes to some of WWE's other programs as well as the locations of some older content, which is why we thought it would be helpful to bring all of those details and changes into one place, and these have been confirmed by a Peacock spokesperson as well.

Monday Night Raw

WWE announced a landmark deal earlier this year that will send Monday Night Raw to streaming powerhouse Netflix, and that deal will begin on January 1st, 2025. There are still some details yet to be revealed in regards to the Netflix deal, like how the show will weave in commercials and how much past PG the show will go, but the date is locked in, and it will be a major change for the cable staple.



That deal doesn't start until January though, so in the meantime WWE and USA Network have agreed to partner up during the interim, keeping Raw on USA throughout the rest of the year. During that time, old episodes of Raw will continue to be available on Peacock as part of the past Peacock agreement, and new episodes of Raw will become available on Peacock 30 days after they air on USA Network. This will change though as of 1/1/2025 with the move to Netflix, as Peacock will no longer have the WWE Raw library or new episodes, and a countdown clock will be in place to convey this to viewers.



NXT

At the moment all of WWE's shows are currently located on USA Network, but while Raw won't move until January, NXT is moving in just a week and a half. NXT will kick off its new era on The CW as of October 1st, and it looks to pretty much keep everything intact with the move. That said, like with Raw, there will be some changes to older episodes and where new episodes go after they air.

Right now you can still find old episodes of NXT on Peacock, but as of 10/1/2024, Peacock will no longer have the NXT library of old episodes, and new episodes will no longer go there after 30 days. Like with Raw, NXT will have a countdown clock letting viewers know about the upcoming change. It's currently unknown where new episodes of NXT will be able to be viewed on The CW, but that could end up being possible on The CW's official app, though that's just a theory at the moment.



One other detail of note is that while NXT's special episodes like Great American Bash will air on The CW as they did on USA Network, NXT's Premium Live Events like the upcoming Halloween Havoc will still stream live on Peacock.

SmackDown

SmackDown recently had its big USA Network premiere, hitting the ground running on its new era with Cody Rhodes, the return of Roman Reigns, and plenty more. This is part of a five-year deal WWE signed with USA Network, moving SmackDown to its new home after several years at FOX.



WWE already has a deal with NBC Universal in place for its streaming content and Premium Live Events, which are exclusively on Peacock. This includes all of WWE's Premium Live Events, including upcoming ones like Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series, and now SmackDown's old episodes will join that growing library, while new episodes of SmackDown will also be available on Peacock 30 days after they air on USA Network.

Saturday Night's Main Event

That brings us to the latest addition to the WWE lineup, and it brings a new network into the fold as well. Part of WWE's new deal with NBC Universal included a new venture for the two companies, and it's called Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE will produce four Saturday Night's Main Event specials per year moving forward, and these will air on NBC in primetime, with the first one launching on December 14th.

NXT Level Up and WWE Speed

Now that we've tackled the big shows, let's talk about two other shows in regular rotation at the moment. NXT Level Up streams every Friday on Peacock and features some of the newest talent in NXT. It's a great showcase for brand-new additions to NXT and allows them to get some spotlight before heading to NXT TV, but right now it's not known if this show will be affected by the NXT and CW deal. As of now, WWE hasn't confirmed any sort of status for it, so we'll have to wait and see.

A much more recent addition to WWE's lineup is WWE Speed, which airs exclusively on X. WWE Speed is directly inspired by the X format and features 3-minute matches, which stream on X every Wednesday. WWE has also introduced WWE Speed Championships, with a Speed Women's Championship currently being battled over through a tournament.

Premium Live Events (Through Rest of 2024)

Bad Blood – October 5th

NXT Halloween Havoc – October 27th

Crown Jewel – November 2nd

Survivor Series: WarGames – November 30th



