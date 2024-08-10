WWE Announces Tournament to Crown Inaugural Speed Women’s Champion

In April, WWE announced their partnership with X to create an all-new opportunity for WWE superstars and fans alike. In addition to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, WWE revealed a social media championship of shorts, the Speed title, which is defended in short matches every week. They have had great success with it thus far as it has generated millions of impressions across their social channels. Andrade is the current Speed Champion, having won it from Ricochet before his departure from WWE. Since winning the belt he’s defended it against Xavier Woods and Baron Corbin.

To capitalize on that success, WWE has announced the introduction of the Speed Women’s Championship which will allow for much of the same. Years ago, three minute matches were all the women of WWE had to tell their stories but now they are taken more seriously on the main stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nevertheless, the introduction of the women’s Speed title could allow for the Superstars to test new character points, moves, and get in reps that they otherwise wouldn’t be getting as a lot of them are off television. With the WWE fanbase behind them it could lead to larger opportunities in the division as well. There is currently no list of participants in the upcoming tournament, however it will begin on September 4th at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on X.

https://x.com/TripleH/status/1822045541447975108

The news has left fans divided on social media. While many believe it’s a great showcase for the women as outlined above, others voiced frustrations about the lack of television time — whether it be matches, promos or backstage segments — for the women. One fan wrote, “The women will definitely have a fun social media presence with the speed championship around so at least we know they’ll be entertaining us online, Chelsea Green would be a perfect first champion.”

Another wrote, “That speed title better not be triple h’s way of getting out of giving the women a midcard title…” This is in reference to rumors that WWE was floating around the idea of a women’s midcard title belt, something fans have inquired about for years. Currently, each brand has a women’s championship and the Women’s Tag Team Champions float through all three, however at this point in time they aren’t even defending those on Premium Live Events.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE and the Speed Women’s Championship.