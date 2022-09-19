WWE: More Updates on the White Rabbit Speculation

WWE's odd decision to start playing Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" during this week's SmackDown and at house shows has led to plenty of fan speculation online. The big theory was that it was somehow a reference to Bray Wyatt finally returning to the company, as the first "segment" took place on the same day it was reported Wyatt and WWE were negotiating a return. But another theory popped up that it could somehow be connected to Karrion Kross, given his persona in Lucha Underground was The White Rabbit.

Kross even played into it on Sunday by posting emojis indicating a rabbit hole. His next message has been interpreted as either confirmation or denial that it pertains to him.

Call me a killer, guilty as charged.



However,

I wouldn’t look to me as a suspect for any of this.



I’m an innocent killer.

People are reaching for answers and have no idea what to grasp for.



Keep watching and have fun.

That’s what I’m doing.



⏳ — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) September 18, 2022

Then things got weird. Kyle Scarborough, who helped with the original concept art of Wyatt's Fiend persona, took to Twitter with a new disturbing image of a masked rabbit figure. He then indicated that he has also worked with Kross in the past, so it neither confirms no denies either the Wyatt or Kross theories.

Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021, while Kross was let go in November only to be brought back in August. He has wrestled once on television since his return (a one-minute squash) and is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre.

The former Universal Champion has been quiet regarding the whole situation. His latest statement regarding wrestling came last month.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business," he wrote. "But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."