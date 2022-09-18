Here's the Latest WWE Trend That Has Fans Thinking Bray Wyatt Is Coming Back

WWE started up a bizarre trend this week, which has led fans online to start theorizing that it could be a sign that Bray Wyatt is on his way back to the company. During a commercial break on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, red lights started flashing from the entrance ramp while Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" rang throughout the arena. The same thing happened at a house show in Bakersfield on Saturday. The segments started the same week when it was reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that negotiations between Wyatt and the WWE had recently taken place. And while those talks had recently stalled, it "was said to be a dead issue."

The other theory regarding the song is that it's a reference to Karrion Kross' time in Lucha Underground as "The White Rabbit," and that this was merely a test run for a revamped entrance theme. However, given how linked Kross' presentation was to his NXT entrance this theory doesn't seem like a slam dunk.

They played White Rabbit again at the live event tonight. 🤔 #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/NR7fkphFTI — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) September 18, 2022

The 1967 award-winning song draws on quite a bit of imagery from Alice in Wonderland, though the band members explained over the years that the meaning behind the song heavily pertains to drug use — particularly psychedelics. The lyrics read, "When the men on the chessboard get up and tell you where to go and you've just had some kind of mushroom and your mind is moving low. Go ask Alice. I think she'll know. When logic and proportion, have fallen sloppy dead and the White Knight is talking backwards and the Red Queen's off with her head, Remember what the dormouse said. Feed your head. Feed your head."

Since being released from WWE in July 2021, Wyatt has posted a number of obscure messages pertaining to his future in pro wrestling. His latest from last month was a bit less obtuse as he talked about his love for the business while sprinkling in various references.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business," he wrote. "But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."