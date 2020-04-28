Who is WWE SmackDown's Hacker, The Message?

✖

Over the past few months mysterious videos have been popping up on Friday Night SmackDown, featuring a blue ring of light and a hooded figure sitting in front of an array of computer screens. This mysterious hacker goes by "The Message" on Twitter, and has been making statements about how "the truth" must be revealed. So far WWE is playing into the mystery, leaving clues here and there about who the hacker might be. And thanks to some detective work from fans online, along with a few backstage reports, it looks like the hacker(s) have been unmasked.

While the videos first started popping up with the blue light overtaking backstage monitors, eventually the hacker started talking in their vignettes. The most notable case was when they revealed Sonya Deville had secretly been working with Dolph Ziggler to try and sabotage her budding relationship with Otis, leading to a WrestleMania match that wound up involving all four. Twitter users discovered that if you alter the voices of recent promos to clear out the distortion, two voices can be heard — Ali and Chad Gable.

SCROLL PAST IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHO'S HACKING SMACKDOWN. Please don't spoil it for others who want to watch it happen Credit to Metal Lord - James Lynch (couldn't find their @) for doing the 1st. I turned up the 2nd video by 6 semitones & found something very interesting pic.twitter.com/Uk6xkQv7OU — Gwen Annabelle (@mistyaquaart) April 18, 2020

It's also worth noting that the @TheMessageWWE Twitter account was once used as the account for the "Stand Up for WWE" public relations campaign launched by the WWE in 2010. It would be a nice twist of irony for Shorty G, who has been constantly mocked for his size, and Ali, who hasn't been featured on WWE television in months, to take up an account once used to help trumpet the merits of the promotion.

There's also a third video that seems to have a different voice, one that many believe to be The New Day's Xavier Woods (who has been out of action for months with an injury).

SPOILER ALERT DONT SCROLL IF YOU DONT WANT TO SEE ..... ..... ..... The hackers new voice in his newest video has been revealed to be Xavier Woods! Credit to @GreatLuchaThing for finding this out pic.twitter.com/0HSzvBU68G — bruh (@justabag) April 22, 2020

Woods has since denied any connections to the hacker.

My set up doesn’t even look like that!!!! Also streaming right now https://t.co/pxcUEd05wE pic.twitter.com/6BEzYVjPld — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 22, 2020

A recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the identities of the hackers will eventually be revealed to be both Ali and Gable.

"The rumor going around is Mustafa Ali is behind this," Dave Meltzer wrote. "But there's also been talk it may end up as both Ali and a remade Chad Gable, since the Shorty G gimmick needs to be done away with anyway."

There are a few other names being theorized for the part of the group. The Twitter account at one point tweeted out a set of coordinates that were found to be Truth or Consequences, New Mexico — which is where Mick Foley has his location set to on his Twitter account.

So who is the hacker? Is there more than one hacker? Are we looking at some sort of new faction? Or have all of these clues just been red herrings? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

