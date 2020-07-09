WWE's Tegan Nox Faces Io Shirai for NXT Women's Championship Next Week

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT featured several memorable matches as part of night 2 of The Great American Bash, but it also teased what comes next, including a promo that revealed Tegan Nox will get her chance at the NXT Women's Championship next week. That's when Nox will reap the reward for winning the No. 1 Contender's match last week by facing current NXT Champion Io Shirai, and Nox is ready for her big shot.

Nox is tired of hearing about her comeback story and doesn't need anyone's pity, and is ready to take on the Champion and add NXT Championship gold to her impressive resume.

Shirai isn't going to just roll over and give it to her though, and Shirai gave a...unsettling promo that seemed to take place underwater, warning Nox that she doesn't have any support or reinforcements this time, and she will fall to Shirai.

Guess we'll find out next week.

You can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

