WWE WrestleaMania 39: Triple Threat Championship Match Reportedly Planned for the Show

WWE's WrestleMania 39 card is already taking shape with two months to go, and it sounds like the wheels are in motion for a big Intercontinental Championship triple threat. Gunther has held the title for 237 days and finished this year's Royal Rumble by setting the record for most time competing in a 30-man Rumble match at 71 minutes, 25 seconds this past weekend. He spent the bulk of the match brawling with Sheamus, who has openly made it clear in interviews that he still wants to get his hands on the one singles championship that has eluded him throughout his career.

According to WrestleVotes, the current plan is for those two to clash over the championship at WrestleMania. But unlike their Match of the Year contender at Clash at the Castle last year, this time around Drew McIntyre will also be in the mix. McIntyre and Sheamus recently reformer their friendship and have been working as a tag team on SmackDown. Obviously, plans could change between now and then.

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023

Sheamus has held world championships, the United States Championship and both sets of tag team championships multiple times over. But for whatever reason, the IC title wasn't in his orbit until fairly recently.

"I have basically won every single thing except for one title in this, and that's the Intercontinental Championship, I want that Intercontinental championship. I don't care who has it. I don't care if it's Braun Strowman, if it's Shinsuke Nakamura. I really don't care because all I want right now is the Intercontinental Championship because I want to create a legacy that nobody else is going to match. I want to create a legacy where I will become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion," Sheamus said on a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t WrestleTalk).

Meanwhile, McIntyre won the championship early into his WWE career and held it from December 2009 until May 2010. He still hasn't held a championship since his second WWE Championship reign ended in February 2021, meaning he still hasn't had the chance to celebrate a championship victory in front of a live crowd since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.