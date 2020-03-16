Vince McMahon Reportedly Against the Idea of WWE Holding WrestleMania 36 Insider an Empty Arena

As WWE fans wait for an official word on the status of WrestleMania 36, TMZ reported on Monday via a source that one of the options the company is exploring is to hold the event inside of an empty arena. The company has already moved forward with that plan in some respects, putting last week’s SmackDown, tonight’s Raw and this week’s NXT inside the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance. However wrestling insider @WrestleVotes came out with their own report on Monday, saying that Vince McMahon is not a fan of the “no audience” idea, even though the CDC is advising no events with more than 50 people take place over the next month.

“I don’t have much new info on WrestleMania, but I do know, according to a good source, that Vince really does not want to host the event in an empty stadium,” the account wrote. “He’s very much against it, his least favorite option I’ve heard.”

Mania relocating to the PC has very little support. Source says the support is coming from a high place however. I’m hearing the leading idea is a postponement, however, that is much harder than you can imagine. Uncharted waters here for WWE. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 16, 2020

If WWE goes until Thursday without making an official announcement on the show being canceled/postponed/rescheduled, the city of Tampa will make the decision for them.

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said on Thursday. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

Here’s WWE’s latest statement on the situation, released on Thursday.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”