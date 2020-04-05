WWE Fans Are Tearing Apart Gronk’s Introduction At Wrestlemania 36

Wrestlemania 36 has gotten a lot of reactions from fans of the WWE, but perhaps one of the most deafening reactions has been Rob Gronkowski‘s debut as the host for the evening, with fans tearing apart his outfit and demeanor for the biggest event of WWE 2020. With the former professional football player officially entering the WWE, we’re sure that his introduction was meant to elicit a quite different reaction from fans but it seems as though social media is exploding as a result, making fun of “Gronk” and his debut to Wrestlemania!
If you thought LAST YEAR was bad!
2019:— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 4, 2020
“Hey!
If you think this year is bad!
Next year WrestleMania will be in front of 0 fans & hosted by the Gronk!”
2020: “LOL good one….oh crap”#Wrestlemania36 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kfyiJC5bok
Back To The Future
Gronk looks like he just stepped out of the DeLorean. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DpCljPpCw6— Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) April 4, 2020
Max Headroom
Gronk out here looking like Max Headroom #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BUUpWYelU4— the_stalin_king 🐯👑 (@madstalin313) April 4, 2020
Human Muppets
So Gronk and Mojo basically #RonaMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/le8nKZiB5e— Juvon Lewis (@JVLewis77) April 4, 2020
Ouch
Can I set my TV up to automatically mute Gronk when he talks?#WrestleMania— J O E (@Walk_With_Joe) April 4, 2020
That’s A Good Ribbin’
Gronk: “WWE picked the right guy to host [WrestleMania] because I know how to start a party on Saturday night and finish it 30 hours later.” 😂— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2020
Of Course, Tiger King
Gronk hosting #WrestleMania is giving me Tiger King mixed with Joey from the Circle vibes— work from home mick 🏕 (@mickyleebee) April 5, 2020
Bad Company
Gronk looking like the lost member of Bad Company. #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/Upojo9MH5U— AF (@amazingframes) April 4, 2020
Super OUCH
If I never hear Gronk say anything ever again that would be great. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dC4YfWz1C3— ⌨️ Patches Chance ❄️ (@patcheschance) April 4, 2020
That’s A Winner
Gronk and Mojo look like a Miami-Dade County man up on trafficking charges and his court-appointed public defender. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OtK6I4M0yD— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 4, 2020