Here’s How Long It Took Braun Strowman to Beat Goldberg at WrestleMania

Well the match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman has come and went, leaving many fans’ heads spinning as the match saw a new Universal Champion being crowned in a battle that was so fast that if you blinked, you might have missed it. We took a stop watch to the match itself to discover just how long the quick brawl between Goldberg and Braun Strowman was and you might be interested to see just how quickly the Wrestlemania 36 Championship happened to fly by!

With Roman Reigns bowing out of the Championship Match to make sure that he was safe during the Corona Virus pandemic, Braun Strowman was brought on as a replacement and shockingly pulled off a victory in a time of two minutes and ten seconds! During the quick match, Strowman took around four spears from Bill Goldberg, proving that there’s still plenty of gas left in Braun’s tank! Throwing devastating moves of his own, Braun pulled off the three count on Goldberg and emerged victorious, causing a ton of fan reactions across the board!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were already more than a little displeased following Goldberg’s victory over Bray Wyatt as “The Fiend”, with many believing that the build up and victory streak for the masked wrestler was wasted, and those same fans are definitely letting their thoughts known via social media. With Wyatt now set to face off against John Cena, we’ll see if the Funhouse brawler will be able to win back some of his “clout” with his fight on Sunday night.

The future remains a mystery for Bill Goldberg at this point, with Braun Strowman finally being given the Universal Championship belt, which many fans have been waiting for. Perhaps, we’ll eventually see Goldberg taking on Roman Reigns to finish the match that was teased for Wrestlemania 36 and give us a definitive answer as to who would win in a battle between the two muscle bound fighters!

Wrestlemania 36 has had a number of surprise results during its first night and we’ll see if the WWE has more in store when the event returns tomorrow night to finish off its card.

What did you think of the blazing fast match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!