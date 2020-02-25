WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Set to Have 14 Matches

WWE is planning on keeping WrestleMania extra-long once again this year, if the latest reports are any indication. The company’s biggest annual show has seen its length continuously grow in recent years, with WrestleMania 35 clocking in at record seven-and-a-half hours with 16 matches. The show ran so late that it caused a massive issue for fans trying to leave the stadium via public transit, which resulted in the New Jersey governor blasting the WWE for claiming the show would end before midnight. And yet the company is reportedly gearing up for another long event, as Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the show will feature 14 matches on the card.

So far only two have been booked — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Men’s Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. Meltzer added that there are no plans for any more NXT inclusion at the time.

On the Raw brand two more matches are already being built up — Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Edge vs. Randy Orton — and reports have been popping up for weeks that AJ Styles will face The Undertaker at Mania as well.

But things are much more murky over on the SmackDown brand. Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and John Cena vs. Elias have both been reportedly scrapped, and rumors of Goldberg being involved in a match with either Reigns or Cena have been swirling ever since he challenged Wyatt for the title at Super ShowDown.

Even if most of those rumored matches become a reality, that still leaves a sizable chunk of the card to fill up. So far there’s no word yet on what WWE wants to do with either of the midcard championships or tag team championships, though Braun Strowman has already thrown out a challenge to Tyson Fury for his Intercontinental Championship.

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below: