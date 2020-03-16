WWE WrestleMania 36 Not To Be Canceled, Possibly Held In Empty Arena

WWE has yet to make an official announcement on whether or not WrestleMania 36 will happen as scheduled on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. And while the odds of it happening there are unlikely, TMZ is now reporting that the show will take place in some capacity. The site reported on Monday that “One high placed WWE source tells us there’s still a chance Mania will happen in some capacity. We’re told the situation is fluid. Nothing is set in stone just yet. However, one of the opitons on the table is a no-fan event but WWE will still broadcast the event live.”

This past week’s SmackDown, this week’s Raw and this Wednesday’s NXT have all already been moved to the WWE Performance Center.

On Thursday Hillsborough County (Florida) district commissioner Les Miller said Tampa city officials would give WWE a week to cancel it on their own, or else they would have to hold another meeting this coming Thursday.

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” Miller said at the time. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

WWE then put out a new statement regarding the event.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”

Despite plans being up in the air, WWE’s on-air product is treating the situation like the event will still go on as planned, promoting matches that have already been announced. Here’s what the card looks like as of now: