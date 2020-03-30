WWE WrestleMania 36’s Run Time Will Reportedly Far Exceed Last Year’s Show

This year’s WrestleMania event is being split across two nights for the first time in the show’s history, but the total run time, collectively, for the two nights will exceed the bloated length of WrestleMania 35 last year. According to WWE Network News, the Saturday edition of WrestleMania 36 has a run time of three hours and 15 minutes while the Sunday edition is listed at three hours. Each night will also be preceded by a one hour pre show. This will bring the total run time of WrestleMania 36 to an astounding 8 hours and 15 minutes if the scheduled time holds true this year. It’s also possible that the show could end slightly before the advertised finish time, but each night would have to end quite a bit earlier than scheduled for the show not to eclipse the length of WrestleMania 35 last year.

Last year, WrestleMania 35 had a two hour pre show and the main card had a length of five hours and 24 minutes, giving the show a total run time of just over seven hours. Fans were very vocal last year with the belief that the length of the show has started to get out of hand, and WWE has looked to solve that this year with a two night event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, WWE’s hand was also forced due to the coronavirus pandemic. WrestleMania 36, which was taped this past week, had to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando rather than Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This meant no fans, making for an entirely different viewing experience than wrestling fans are used to. Given that different dynamic (let’s not beat around the bush, it’s a more dull viewing experience without a crowd), WWE decided to make the show two nights rather than present an event in an empty venue for over six hours straight.

Obviously, making WrestleMania 36 a two night affair will make it an easier viewing experience in one sitting, however fans will be dedicating two consecutive nights solely to watching WWE’s showcase event this year. When both night’s are taken into account, WrestleMania 36 will be the longest edition of WrestleMania yet. Even when one is not taking into account the two pre shows, the total main card run time of six hours and 15 minutes will far eclipse last year’s five hour and 24 minute main show by almost a full hour.

The card for WrestleMania 36 is as follows: