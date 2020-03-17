WWE WrestleMania 36 Ticket Refunds Update

WWE confirmed on Monday that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic WrestleMania 36 will not take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5. Instead, the show will be held inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and no fans will be allowed in the building throughout the duration of the taping. And as more events surrounding WrestleMania weekend get canceled, the official Raymond James Stadium Twitter account provided an update on offering refunds to the 80,000+ fans who purchased tickets for the event.

WWE later confirmed that the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony have been pulled from Tampa as well, thoguh their new dates/locations are TBA.

“Refunds for all WrestleMania Week events are available at all original points of purchase. If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded in the next 30 days. (1 of 2) — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) March 17, 2020

If you purchased your tickets at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, refunds will be made available once the ticket office reopens. Currently the ticket office is closed for safety reasons due to the current COVID-19 virus situation.” (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/QDc23qNxUa — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) March 17, 2020

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” WWE’s statement regarding WrestleMania on Monday read. “However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Here’s the card for WrestleMania 36, as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Since last Friday, all of WWE’s live television episodes have aired inside of the Performance Center. That included this week’s Raw, which featured legends like Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Edge.