Undertaker Throws AJ Styles The Bird In Wrestlemania 36 Boneyard Match

The Undertaker has returned to his “Biker Taker” persona in his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, with the WWE titan christening the occasion by greeting Styles with the middle finger in the middle of their match. With Styles having relentlessly made fun of ‘Taker and his wife in the lead up to this fight, Undertaker took the opportunity to dismantle AJ in the middle of a graveyard with a pre-taped match that spanned acres of farmland and resulted in the Undertaker holding onto his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers in the WWE’s long history!

The match itself was one of the best of the night, with the two combatants laying waste to one another, but with the Dead Man in his biker persona taking home the victory and burying AJ Styles beneath the dirt. In typical Undertake fashion, the Dead Man dismantled both Styles and his “henchmen”, taking on a number of black cloaked figures that elicited a scene from Lucha Underground in its pageantry!

Twitter User McKenzieAS93 shared the hilarious and true to character moment wherein the Undertaker gave AJ Styles a warm welcome after being flung through a wall and seemingly at the mercy of the gloved brawler, only for the supernatural biker to rise from the dead and take home the win:

The Undertaker giving AJ Styles the middle finger is the best part of this match #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/N9Wz8b6iaa — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 5, 2020

The Undertaker’s career has spanned the decades of the WWE, first premiering at Survivor Series during the era of Hulk Hogan, The Million Dollar Man, and the Macho Man Randy Savage, returning again and again to take on new challengers. Though his original streak was broken by Brock Lesnar, he still searches to cement his legacy and certainly did so tonight in one of the greatest matches of the night for Wrestlemania 36.

With tomorrow night’s event of John Cena squaring off against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, it will be interesting to see if it manages to hit the same levels of excitement as the Undertaker’s recent brawl.

What did you think of Undertaker throwing the bird? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!