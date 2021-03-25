AEW Announces Event During WrestleMania 37 Week

✖

While All Elite Wrestling won't try to compete with any of WWE's big events during WrestleMania 37 week, the Jacknsonville-based company is still going to cash-in on thousands of wrestling fans traveling to Florida next month. AEW president Tony Khan confirmed before this week's Dynamite that AEW will run its first live event on April 9 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that the promotion is running the event since WWE doesn't have a show that Friday night. That week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be taped a week in advance, since the WWE ThunderDome's residency in Tampa's Tropicana Field ends on April 2. There's no word yet on what the card will be, but Meltzer said "the idea is to give you a hell of a show."

WrestleMania 37 week will start with a taped episode of Monday Night Raw on April 5, followed by the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony one night later. The next two nights will see the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver, titled TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Here's the card for that:

Night One

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma NXT North American Championship Gauntlet Eliminator Match

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Night Two

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. TBD

Johnny Gargano vs. TBD NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)

Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match) Kyle O'Reilly vs. Adam Cole (Unsanctioned Match)

Following the taped SmackDown, WrestleMania 37 will begin on April 10. Here's the lineup (so far) for that: