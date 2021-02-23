Latest Report on Who Will Be in the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view went off the air with Drew McIntyre successfully retaining his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, only for Bobby Lashley to viciously attack him as the chamber was being lifted above the ring. The Miz then ran in and cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract, making him a two-time WWE Champion and earning his first world championship reign in a decade. With WrestleMania 37 a little less than two months away, fans are already speculating on who will wind up fighting for WWE's top title at its biggest annual show.

@WrestleVotes, which often breaks backstage news regarding WWE, took to Twitter on Monday with a source claiming that Lashley is currently slated for the WWE title match at Mania, but not The Miz. This implies Miz will drop the title sometime between now and WrestleMania (possibly as soon as tonight), and that McIntyre will wind up challenging Lashley.

It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source: WWE Title match- The Miz is

not scheduled to be involved. As of now, Bobby Lashley IS. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2021

This would be great news for Lashley, given that "The All Mighty" has never held a world championship in WWE despite two lengthy reigns with the company and world championship success in other promotions (namely Impact Wrestling). It would also give McIntyre the chance to regain the title in front of a live crowd, something he was robbed of last year due to COVID-19. But this is all speculation for now

WWE has confirmed this week's Raw will see a special championship presentation for The Miz. Fans will likely see responses from both McIntyre and Lashley at some point during the show.

Check out the full results from Elimination Chamber below: