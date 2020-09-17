WWE WrestleMania 37: Staples Center's Schedule Points at Possible Location Change

✖

As of now, WrestleMania 37 is still scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, announcements made by nearby arenas have increased the speculation that the show might be moving locations. As first reported by Wrestling Inc., the Staples Center in Los Angeles is currently selling tickets for Grupo Firme concerts on both March 26 and March 27, the same nights Friday Night SmackDown and NXT TakeOver are scheduled to take place in the same arena.

It's possible this is a mistake on the arena's part, but it's also possible that the venue booked another show because WWE is planning on moving WrestleMania (and its corresponding episodes of SmackDown and Raw, NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony) to different venues.

WrestleVotes reported back in July that the possibility of WrestleMania moving due to the COVID-19 pandemic was on the table. Earlier this year WWE was forced to change its plans for WrestleMania 36, moving the show from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WrestleMania 37 / Los Angeles update: WWE is still very much planning to run the event as scheduled. However, they don’t want this determination looming. Heard internally WWE would like a decision by mid December from the state of CA on large scale gatherings. Probably not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 15, 2020

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," Vince McMahon said in a press release when WrestleMania 37's location was announced back in February. "WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza."

SoFi Stadium finished its construction earlier this year, but its grand opening series of summer concerts were all canceled due to the pandemic. The venue held its first event — a Week 1 NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys — this past Sunday. As of now, all games played inside the stadium will take place without fans.

