Paul Heyman Offers a Spoiler on a WWE WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

The latest edition of Talking Smack had Paul Heyman offering up a spoiler for a championship match at WrestleMania 37, and it surprisingly had nothing to do with his current client Roman Reigns. The panel welcomed Bianca Belair following her interaction with Sasha Banks, Reginald and Carmella on last week's SmackDown, and Heyman showered her with praise before stating she'd be walking out of WrestleMania with her first WWE championship reign.

"This is your moment. Congratulations by the way... what a magnificent performance inside the Royal Rumble match. What you have here is the perfect strategy. And you know it's the perfect strategy because Edge has copied you," Heyman said, referencing how both Rumble winners declined to reveal who they'll be challenging at WrestleMania this past week. "Here it is, at such a young age, WrestleMania is your moment. Let everyone wait until you're ready to make your decision. You came into WWE, you came in an unknown. You dominated every single opponent that was put in against you, even when you had little to no experience. You move up to what they call the 'main roster' and what do you do? You mop the floor with everybody. Why? Because you are the B-E-S-T of WWE."

"To me, it doesn't matter which champion you step into the ring [with]," he continued. "You will go on the day of WrestleMania to the biggest event of the year as a challenger. You will leave WrestleMania as a champion. That's not a prediction: that's a spoiler."

"You will go to #WrestleMania as a challenger. You will leave @WrestleMania as a champion. That's not a prediction, that's a spoiler."@HeymanHustle is feeling mighty confident about @BiancaBelairWWE's future!#TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/h8ZI53Eh4z — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 7, 2021

Heyman continued — "And then, you will have a chance, at such a young age, to craft out not only a legacy, but what will be looked back on many years from now — decades from now — the legend of Bianca Belair. There is no one in your league right now. No one."

As of now, all signs point to Beliar challenging Banks for her SmackDown Women's Championship. Do you think "The EST" will dethrone "The Boss?" Let's hear your predictions down in the comments!

WrestleMania 37 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10-11.