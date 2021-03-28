Roman Reigns Chimes in on the WrestleMania 37 Main Event Debate
Vocal WWE fans have been campaigning on social media for weeks for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship match to be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. On Monday WWE started confirming which matches would be held on which night of the event, and once it was confirmed that the Universal Championship match wouldn't take place until Night Two, the hashtag "MainEventBanksvsBelair" started trending in earnest. A number of wrestlers have even thrown in their support, but current Universal Champion Roman Reigns opted (in-character) to give his two cents on the matter on Sunday.
"2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event," Reigns wrote.
2 weeks. 14 days.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 28, 2021
The 1 and ONLY Main Event. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/O75uiGj5GO
Reigns found out on the latest Friday Night SmackDown that, following the controversial ending to his title defense at Fastlane, he would be defending his title agianst both Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan. The decision prompted an already unhinged Edge to attack both men with steel chairs.
Paul Heyman, Reigns' "Special Counsel" then tried (and failed) to get the decision rescinded on Talking Smack.
My compliments to corrupt @WWE official @ScrapDaddyAP for pulling one over on me during #TalkingSmack.
Unfortunately, at @WrestleMania, @EdgeRatedR and @WWEDanielBryan will suffer at the hands of @WWERomanReigns because of YOU.
Well played, Scrappy! https://t.co/0Rc8hYpBcD— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 28, 2021
Does Reigns have a point? Or should the match at the end of each night both be considered WrestleMania main events? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below!
Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:0comments
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn