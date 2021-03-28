Roman Reigns Chimes in on the WrestleMania 37 Main Event Debate

✖

Vocal WWE fans have been campaigning on social media for weeks for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship match to be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37. On Monday WWE started confirming which matches would be held on which night of the event, and once it was confirmed that the Universal Championship match wouldn't take place until Night Two, the hashtag "MainEventBanksvsBelair" started trending in earnest. A number of wrestlers have even thrown in their support, but current Universal Champion Roman Reigns opted (in-character) to give his two cents on the matter on Sunday.

"2 weeks. 14 days. The 1 and ONLY Main Event," Reigns wrote.

Reigns found out on the latest Friday Night SmackDown that, following the controversial ending to his title defense at Fastlane, he would be defending his title agianst both Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan. The decision prompted an already unhinged Edge to attack both men with steel chairs.

Paul Heyman, Reigns' "Special Counsel" then tried (and failed) to get the decision rescinded on Talking Smack.

Does Reigns have a point? Or should the match at the end of each night both be considered WrestleMania main events? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below!

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two