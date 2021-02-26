WWE WrestleMania 37: Oddsmakers Can't Decide Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs. Edge Match

✖

Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship was confirmed this week as the main event of WrestleMania 37. Edge, who won the Men's Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot back in January, nailed Reigns with a Spear at Elimination Chamber as payback for his sneak attack on last week's SmackDown. The "Rated-R Superstar" then immediately pointed at the WrestleMania sign, indicating he had selected "The Tribal Chief" as his opponent.

Online oddsmakers BetOnline.ag released its first betting line for WrestleMania on Thursday night and, surprisingly, was unable to pick a favorite in the match. The bout was listed as a Pick 'Em with both men having 5/6 odds (-120) of walking out with the title.

Reigns has been utterly dominant in his fifth reign as world champion, successfully defending the Universal title against Jey Uso (beating him into submission and forcing him to become Reigns' lackey), Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens (three times) and Daniel Bryan.

Meanwhile, Edge returned from his tricep tear by entering this year's Rumble match. He then brushed off his year-long feud with Randy Orton by beating "The Viper" in a tiebreaker match on a recent episode of Raw.

The WWE Hall of Famer has admitted in recent interviews that he's wanted to work a program with Reigns for years.

For years I've been saying, especially when Jay and I had our podcast, he was getting all kinds of flack and, you know, I never understood because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kind of wasn't allowed to come out character-wise," Edge said on The Steve Dangle Podcast. "So he was a guy that I always saw, I was like, 'man what I could do with that guy.' But there's loads of them. There really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like, AJ Styles, so I started in '92, I think AJ started in like '96, and we've never wrestled, which is insane. We've both been in the industry that long, we're just always separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan, and I was WWE my entire career. That's another aspect of it too, is these guys that I haven't wrestled that I should have by now, so that's really cool."

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.