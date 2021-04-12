WWE Sells Out Both Nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium

✖

WWE has sold out both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida! The WWE was undoubtedly set back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and this notably was most felt with WrestleMania 36. But things are much different a year later as the WWE held the first major live event with full crowds (not counting any of the NXT shows, anyway) and the WWE fans responded in kind by making sure to buy up as many tickets as they could for the huge two night pay-per-view event.

Following a sell out attendance for WrestleMania 37's first night, the second night has seen the WWE reach a sold out crowd once more as Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that WWE has announced a sold out crowd of 25,675 fans for the second night. Combined with the total from the first night and the two night has been brought to an impressive 51,350 fans for this first major event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second night in a row, #WWE announces a sell-out for #WrestleMania with 25,675 fans. A two-night total of 51,350 fans announced. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 12, 2021

Reported numbers for how many fans could even attend both WrestleMania 37's two night events had listed a potential 25,000 for each night so it's clear that WWE hit that mark as expected. This is the most that the WWE could do under the circumstances, and this is even more impressive considering all of the weather troubles that Raymond James Stadium had been experiencing during Night One.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two: