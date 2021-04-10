WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets Still Available

✖

WrestleMania 37 marks the first time WWE has been able to host live fans for a major event since March 2020 and the company is hoping to bring in 25,000 fans per night this weekend. However, hours before Night One gets underway, and there are still tickets available via TicketMaster for both shows.

Dave Meltzer reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that as of Thursday night roughly 1,000 tickets were still available between the two shows (612 for Saturday, 333 for Sunday) and that the cheapest tickets on the secondary market were hovering just below $40.

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston did a deeper dive into the ticket situation on Saturday afternoon, updating some of Meltzer's numbers.

Tickets for both days of Wrestlemania are still available on Ticketmaster, largely opposite the hard cam, indicated by blue dots in these seating maps.

Tonight (Sat): https://t.co/CT1cKyTAfE

Tomorrow (Sun): https://t.co/ADyFP8ZsXM pic.twitter.com/G6neVi0Kf6 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 10, 2021

On the secondary market, get in prices for tonight on SeatGeek and VividSeats starts at about $45.https://t.co/WznOJNdSifhttps://t.co/HB6CxffqW8 Prices for tomorrow are currently as low as $32 on SeatGeek and $37 on VividSeatshttps://t.co/PprbbMfZ3lhttps://t.co/Ik8ePJFHeO pic.twitter.com/nH3lxcmzZ4 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 10, 2021

Drew McIntyre, who is scheduled to open the weekend by challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, has talked numerous times about the importance of having live fans back for the event.

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two