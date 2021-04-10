Seth Rollins Talks Being Out of the WrestleMania Main Event Scene Recently

✖

WrestleMania 37 will mark Seth Rollins' eighth WrestleMania appearance, and the 34-year-old has popped up in just about every position on the card. He famously closed out WrestleMania 31 by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase tom win the WWE Championship and was back in the world title scene (albeit to open the show) at WrestleMania 35 when he beat Brock Lesnar for WWE Universal Championship. But Rollins has been far from the main event scene for WrestleMania 36 and 37, taking on Kevin Owens in a grudge match last year and another against Cesaro this year.

But in a new interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Rollins said his position on the card never bothers him. His main focus is on delivering the best match he possibly can.

"I always take it to the next level when it comes to WrestleMania," Rollins said. "And here's the thing: I'm not Roman Reigns. He is going to be on the top of the card. That's not necessarily my thing. I want to have the best performance of the night. That's my thing. You mentioned some of the past WrestleMania matches I've had and they didn't always come at the end of the show. No matter where I'm at on the card, I'm looking to steal the show. I've dedicated my life to this. I don't care about being the top of the card; I care about being the best."

The two main events at this year's Mania will be SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two