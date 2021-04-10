Is WrestleMania 37 Cancelled? Show To Start On Time As Severe Weather Warning Looms in Tampa

✖

The WWE's plans for WrestleMania 37 hit a bit of a snag on Saturday afternoon when, hours before the show, a storm rolled over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, that forced fans to take shelter. The stadium briefly had to close down its parking lots to prevent any more fans from entering the area, but just before 6 p.m. local time Stephanie McMahon tweeted out a message that Night One of WrestleMania would still begin as planned at 8 p.m. eastern time.

Night One of #WrestleMania starts TONIGHT promptly at 8pm EST! Stream live exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork everywhere else. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 10, 2021

Stay tuned for any further updates as they become available. If all goes as planned, here's what's on the card for WrestleMania tonight:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

This is not the first time WWE has faced hurdles trying to get a WrestleMania inside the Tampa stadium. WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled to take place inside the venue, but those plans were scrapped as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live events in March 2020. WWE then extended the event to two nights and hosted it in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WrestleMania 37 was then scheduled for SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, but WWE changed up plans to have 37 in Tampa, 38 at the AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas and 39 at SoFi Stadium. The move gave WWE the opening to have live fans attend due to Florida's policies regarding COVID-19, and 25,000 fans were expected for each night of this weekend's event.