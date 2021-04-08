WWE WrestleMania 37: Wale to Perform Big E's Entrance Live

✖

WWE announced via Bleacher Report on Thursday that Grammy-nominated rapper Wale will be appearing at WrestleMania 37 Night Two to perform Big E's entrance theme, "Feel The Power" as he defends his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

"He's one of my favorite rappers there is, but also to have my friend and someone who's a huge wrestling fan, I was geeked just to be able to get him to perform," Big E said in the announcement story. "To have him perform for me at home — Tampa's my home — is incredible. I'm so stoked about it. We've been trying to get Wale for years. We tried to get him at a 'Mania a couple of years ago, but things didn't work out. I'm so excited about it and I know he is, too, because as a big fan, it's a dream come true."

Wale has been tied to the WWE for years, making a number of television appearances while also hosting the annual WaleMania during WrestleMania weekends. E said the performance was booked via a simple text message to the Washington D.C. native.

"One of the things that I realized years ago is that so many of the rappers as a hip-hop head that I really enjoyed were big, massive wrestling fans," he said. "I thought, 'Man, we should be doing so much more to connect those two bridges.' I love that and that's what he's been doing: bringing the culture to WWE and I think it's so dope."

Wale joins a growing list of live musical performances booked for WrestleMania week. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss opened the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday night, metal singer Poppy is booked for Night Two of TakeOver, Bebe Rexha will perform "America The Beautiful" to open WrestleMania and Ash Costello will play Rhea Ripley's "Brutality" entrance theme for her Raw Women's Championship match with Asuka.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two