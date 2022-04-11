WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Beats Super Bowl LVI on Social Media, Shatters Records

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event shattered a long list of records on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, from total attendance (156,352 fans) to revenue to social media activity. WWE exclusively released the results of WrestleMania 38‘s social media presence to ComicBook on Monday, confirming that the event towered over Super Bowl LVI from back in February.

According to Conviva, the show squashed the Super Bowl in Impressions, Video Views, Video Watch Time and Engagements. You can see the full comparisons below:

WWE: 2.2 Billion Impressions vs. Super Bowl: 1.8 Billion Impressions Video Views: WWE: 1.1 Billion Video Views vs. Super Bowl: 618 Million Video Views

WWE: 13.1 Million Hours vs. Super Bowl 3.56 Million Hours Engagements: WWE: 87 Million Engagements vs. Super Bowl: 78 Million Engagements

WWE also confirmed which social media records WrestleMania 38 broke, surpassing last year’s WrestleMania 37 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa:

Record 1.1 Billion Views across Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok, Twitter, up 47% from WrestleMania 37



Record 785 Million Minutes (13 Million Hours) of video consumed on social, up 29% from WrestleMania 37

Record 2.2 Billion Impressions, up 10% from WrestleMania 37



Two particular moments from the show resulted in WWE highest engagement posts in history. Cody Rhodes’ return to the company generated 500,000 engagements while Pat McAfee’s back-to-back matches with Austin Theory and Mr. McMahon broke 450,000 engagements. Rhodes would go on to beat Seth Rollins, while McAfee would pull off an upset win over Theory before getting beaten down by McMahon. This resulted in “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stomping down to the ring — one night after his shocking return to action in a No Holds Barred Match with Kevin Owens — and nailing both men with Stunners.

WWE’s next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, is scheduled for May 8 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only match confirmed for the show so far is Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.