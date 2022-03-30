WWE’s Bianca Belair Already Has Next Opponent in Mind for WrestleMania 39

It looks like WWE Superstar Bianca Belair already has her next opponent in mind for her match at WrestleMania 39! Belair has a lot on her plate right now as after winning the Women’s SmackDown Championship against Sasha Banks during the main event of WrestleMania 37, she now hopes to repeat that history in a way by defeating Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship during WrestleMania 38. As one of the most confident superstars on the roster, Belair is already aiming for what could be comign after Lynch and moving forward with the intention of defeating the current champion.

Speaking with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella on the Bellas Podcast (as spotted by Fightful), Belair not only revealed her total confidence that she will defeat Becky Lynch, but is already setting her sights on what could be coming at WrestleMania 39. As she explained, with Lynch’s defeat she would then have pinned three of WWE’s Four Horsewomen and thus will then have the intent of chasing Charlotte Flair and making her the next major opponent for a clash at WrestleMania 39.

“After this WrestleMania, after I defeat Becky Lynch and become Raw Women’s Champion, that would be three of the four Horsewomen that I have pinned and defeated,” Belair began. “I’ve pinned Bayley, I’ve pinned Sasha, I’m gonna pin Becky Lynch this year. I want to eventually pin all four Horsewomen, so I would love for Hollywood to be chasing after Charlotte and being the last four Horsewoman to pin.” As Belair continued, she explained that it’s part of her desire to make a stamp for this newest generation of Women’s Division talent.

“The Four Horsewomen have done amazing things and continue to do the work that [The Bellas] have done, continue breaking barriers and paving the way,” Belair continued. “Now, I feel like I’m on the scene, and you guys don’t have to go anywhere, but scoot aside and make some room. I’m coming, Rhea (Ripley) is coming. We’re on the forefront of the little next generation of women’s wrestlers. I’m trying to push through a little bit.” In terms of those legends, however, Bianca has a major shot in mind too.

If for some reason Charlotte doesn’t work out, Belair’s dream match would be against Beth Phoenix, “My dream match, hands down, is Beth Phoenix. She is the first person that I saw and related to. She inspired me so much when I first got to WWE,” she stated. But what do you think? Who would you want to see go up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? What do you think her odds are of defeating Becky Lynch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

via The Bellas Podcast (h/t Fightful)