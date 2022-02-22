Report: WWE’s Scrapped Plans for a WrestleMania Four Horsewomen Dream Match

WWE’s Four Horsewomen — Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley — were penciled in for a long-awaited WrestleMania dream match this year according to a report from GiveMeSport that dropped this week. According to Louis Dangoor, WWE was “seriously considering” a four-way match for WrestleMania 38 (which would have main evented Night One) as far back as November, but plans changed when Ronda Rousey became available. From there plans shifted — Rousey won the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania while Lynch was paired up with Bianca Belair for a Raw Women’s Championship match.

Banks still doesn’t have a spot on the WrestleMania card and Bayley has yet to return from the torn ACL she suffered last summer, though her return has been rumored to be soon. Would you have rather seen a Horsewomen match rather than the two title matches we’re getting? Let us know in the comments below!

Flair talked about the four during an interview with Metro UK last November — “It’s an unspoken bond. Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are.”

One of the biggest rifts within the group has been between Flair and Lynch, the latter of whom has openly spoken about how she and “The Queen” no longer talk despite being best friends at one point. She told Sports Illustrated last year, “I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.” The bad blood between the two carried over into a match at Survivor Series and an incredibly awkward championship exchange on an episode of SmackDown where “The Queen” went off-script.

“It should’ve been easy,” Lynch told Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions. “It should’ve been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky Two Belts’ for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there.”

“I told some people that this isn’t what’s going to happen,” she added. “When I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it, and that’s what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to win and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit.”

