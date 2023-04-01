WWE's WrestleMania 39 Night One Match Order (Report)

WWE's WrestleMania 39 kicks off tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. The seven matches confirmed for the night have already been announced, been now Fightful Select is reporting the match order for the night. The list once again confirms that The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be the main event, meaning this will be the first time the (Undisputed) WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended in a WrestleMania main event. You can see the lineup below:

WrestleMania 39 will continue on Sunday, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Tonight's show will open with a United States Championship match featuring John Cena vs. Austin Theory.

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus &. Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!

