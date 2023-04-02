WWE's WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order (Report)

WWE's WrestleMania 39 concludes tonight with Night Two, comprised of six matches and concluding with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fightful Select released the match order for the show below, confirming that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will actually open the show. Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell will serve as the semi-main event. While not featured during Night One, the Cell was actually suspended high above the ring throughout the evening. You can see the full rundown below.

WWE will return to pay-per-view on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the Backlash event. The show will be hosted by Grammy winner Bad Bunny, and it's heavily speculated that he'll be involved in a match alongside Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Both Reigns and Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani this weekend while building up to tonight's match. Rhodes was asked about the numerous comments "The Tribal Chief" has made about Rhodes' career leading up to their match.

"I felt like he fired one off about me not getting over in my own company and I thought, okay. That was mean. That was mean," Rhodes said (h/t POST Wrestling). "I get it (the thought of me not being on fire if there was no pec injury), in terms of, oh, it's hot and then naturally, it's gonna cool down. The only thing I can say is whatever happened at WrestleMania last year, just the general feeling of that return and what it created, I don't know if it would have tempered. I don't know, I really don't. I'd like to say, hey, the challenges, keep it hot. I think I was up to the challenge. The only reason I know how to field it, know how to navigate it and I think had I stuck around, you know, I don't recall in terms of every step of the direction, I think if I stuck around, no pec injury, I think we'd still be here. I said this to Mr. Heyman in the ring and this is one of those moments where it got very real for a second. I said, 'I heard about all these people that Roman was gonna wrestle this year. I heard about all these people. It was always gonna be me' and that's just to me. To me, I felt like it was always gonna be me. There wasn't a plan laid out by anybody other than me. I just couldn't see myself going for anything less. You come out after WrestleMania, you talk about winning a title. Well, that should be where you go and that's where we stand Sunday. An opportunity to win this thing that the old man couldn't win and the thing I could never win so..."