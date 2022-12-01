WWE Is Reportedly Planning More Shows for WrestleMania 39 Weekend

The Undertaker made his one-man show debut, "1 deadMAN SHOW," during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville back in July and has since taken place during WWE's pay-per-view weekends for Clash at the Castle (Cardiff, Wales), Extreme Rules (Philadelphia) and Survivor Series (Boston). It now sounds like more of those types of shows will take place for WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles, with @WrestleVotes reporting on Thursday that events for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Trish Stratus have been discussed.

"I'm told WWE is looking into having additional shows throughout WrestleMania weekend similar to that of The Undertaker's 1deadMan show. Live, interactive shows w/ Steve Austin & Trish Stratus to name a few have been discussed," the insider account wrote.

I’m told WWE is looking into having additional shows throughout WrestleMania weekend similar to that of The Undertaker’s 1deadMan show. Live, interactive shows w/ Steve Austin & Trish Stratus to name a few have been discussed. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 1, 2022

The Undertaker Endorses Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

"The Deadman" spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and gave a glowing review of what Sami Zayn has been doing in The Bloodline for a big chunk of 2022. He said, "Sami's character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well."

"Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he's never been a bigger star," he added. "But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That's tough. But it's a new dynamic with Sami in there. ...How can you not enjoy this? It's great storytelling."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Week Schedule (So Far)

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California next year. Here's what the schedule for WrestleMania 39 week looks like as of now: