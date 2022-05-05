WWE WrestleMania: Latest Update on WrestleMania 40 Location

✖

WWE already has the dates and location for WrestleMania 39 lined up — SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2, 2023. That stadium was originally going to host WrestleMania 38 this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the promotion has needed to change up its WrestleMania plans numerous times resulting in WrestleMania 36 being shunted inside an empty WWE Performance Center, WrestleMania 37 being hosted in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium with a limited crowd and WrestleMania 38 taking place at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this week that Las Vegas was planning to host Mania the year after Los Angeles, meaning Sin City's Allegiant Stadium would get WrestleMania 40. WWE has yet to announce anything and, obviously, plans can change. But how do you feel about Vegas getting to host WrestleMania? Let us know down in the comments!

This year's WrestleMania ended with Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The Tribal Chief's" world championship reign has already eclipsed 600 days and many expect him to face a returning Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the main event of next year's show.

"From every angle of this same moment, ALL TIME GREATNESS PERSONIFIED, ON DISPLAY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO ACKNOWLEDGE! You may be asking 'what was going through your mind(s)?" I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, 'every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part ... new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.' You've only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!" Heyman wrote on Instagram while posting a photo of Reigns holding up both titles.

WWE's next pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash, takes place this Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island. Check out the full lineup for the show below: