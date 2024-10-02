WWE WrestleMania 41's Main Event is "Bigger Than Anyone Anticipated"

WWE has already begun planting seeds towards next year's Showcase of the Immortals. Immediately following WWE WrestleMania 40's headlining bout, which saw Cody Rhodes end Roman Reigns's 1,316-day Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, Rhodes was confronted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the famed WWE Monday Night Raw after 'Mania. While The Rock did not issue a specifically dated challenge to Rhodes like he did to John Cena on the Raw after WWE WrestleMania 27, he did ominously warn that when he returns, he will be coming after the American Nightmare, whether he is still WWE Champion or not.

Cody Rhodes Teases Massive WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event

(Photo: WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 41 has received another titanic teaser.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes declared that he has his sights on headlining his third-consecutive WWE WrestleMania, teasing that the match he envisions is "bigger than anyone anticipated."

"WrestleMania 41, I am looking to do what I've done three times now and enter the main event," Rhodes said. "But I think it will be something that perhaps is bigger than anyone anticipated."

Rhodes's comments come four months after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased being involved in "the biggest match of all time" at WWE WrestleMania 41.

(Photo: WWE)

"We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas," Rock said. "I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style."

Rhodes vs. Rock is anticipated to go down at some point in the next calendar year. The Rock is still likely to have his endgame match with Roman Reigns at some point down the line, and based on current televised storylines with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, the dissension between the two pillars of the Anoa'i family could be coming to a head sooner than later. That said, Rhodes remains a roadblock for that Rock vs. Roman match, as the Brahma Bull is likely to finish his story with the American Nightmare before finally locking horns with the Tribal Chief.

While both Rhodes and Rock have alluded to this big match, there's every chance that it doesn't come against each other. WWE WrestleMania 41 will also be John Cena's final time competing at WWE's signature show, and it's possible that he could find himself in a generational babyface clash with Rhodes.

WWE WrestleMania 41 goes down on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th, 2025.