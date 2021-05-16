Will WWE WrestleMania Backlash Finally Break This Four-Year Drought?

✖

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight inside the WWE ThunderDome, and while the title has been changed up a bit this year to invoke last month's WrestleMania 37, the Backlash event has a history in the WWE that stretches all the way back to 1999. The event was brought back to WWE's annual schedule in 2016 after a six-year hiatus (and was absent from the 2019 schedule), but fans have noticed a strange trend start to develop with the show. The 2017 Backlash event ended (somewhat infamously) with Jinder Mahal shockingly defeating Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion. However, in the years since then, no title has changed hands at a Backlash pay-per-view.

Last year's show was headlined by the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton, while on the undercard Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Asuka, Apollo Crews and Bayley & Sasha Banks all retained their championships in five title matches.

This year's show also has five title bouts on the card, but the current betting odds have nearly every champion favored to retain. The lone exception is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match, as many believe WWE will pull the trigger and give Rey & Dominik Mysterio the win over the Dirty Dawgs to make them the first father-son tag champs in company history.

As for the world title matches, Roman Reigns is heavily favored to continue his unstoppable Universal Championship run even as he takes on fan-favorite Cesaro. Over on Raw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has the odds stacked against him while taking on both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat, but WWE could easily keep "The All Mighty's" reign rolling until fans are back in the stands (reportedly in two months).

Do you think any titles change hands tonight? Let us know in the comments below!