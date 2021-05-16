WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Rhea Ripley Escapes With Raw Women's Championship

✖

Rhea Ripley managed to escape WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday with her Raw Women's Championship reign intact, despite a strong showing from both Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match. A chaotic final sequence saw Asuka attempt to lock in the Asuka Lock multiple times, only for Flair to eventually hit her with a big boot from the apron as "The Empress" attempted a hip attack. That moved caused Flair to fall off the apron, giving Ripley just enough time to hit the Riptide and cover Asuka for the win.

Ripley then posed over a disgruntled-looking Flair from the top turnbuckle. Flair pointed back at her, indicating this feud isn't over.

"The Queen" inserted herself back into the title picture the night after WrestleMania 37 (a show she was conspicuously absent from) and promptly turned heel while embracing the vitriol her harshest critics have for her. She then attacked a referee after losing a match against Asuka on Raw and was promptly suspended, only for Sonya Deville to reinstate her and add her to the next women's championship match.

Flair took to Twitter back in January and blasted critics who were upset with her booking.

"I have taken time off three times while on the main roster," Flair wrote in a series of tweets. "First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I'm avoiding? I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn't find one. Shocking. Wonder why.

"I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture," she continued. It's one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn't understand."

