Seven Ways WWE Can Surprise Us With WrestleMania Backlash

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash is almost here, and it could surprise us in a number of ways. WWE is already shaking things up with WrestleMania Backlash in the name of the pay-per-view alone, and with this name change comes some major implications. WrestleMania 37 was a huge occasion for a number of notable reasons, but what is even more important is the fallout of the matches we see in the massive event. Backlash has always been a kind of an event where we see major rematches following WrestleMania, so why not shake things up? WreslteMania Backlash wants us to remember the events of WrestleMania 37 for a reason, so why not have that reason being defying expectations? Sure it would be quite a wild time to do so with SummerSlam on the horizon, but now's the time to take all sorts of risks and make big choices. Read on to see how WWE could decide to surprise us during WWE Backlash, and let us know what you would like to see happen during the pay-per-view! Tell us all of your thoughts on WrestleMania Backlash and everything WWE in the comments!

Braun Strowman Wins the WWE Championship (Photo: WWE) With Braun Strowman being the third wheel going into the triple threat against Drew McIntyre and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, he seems like the least likely overall to win at the end of the day. As the one inserted into Lashley and McIntyre's feud he actually seems like the one who could be pinned at the end of the match. So why not flip expectations and have Strowman win the WWE Championship. Would the WWE want to shake things up so much close to SummerSlam? Probably not, but that's what would make it a surprise! prevnext

Cesaro Wins the WWE Universal Championship (Photo: WWE) Roman Reigns is at the peak of his current run, and arguably the peak of his best run throughout his career, so him losing the WWE Universal Championship is probably not on the table so soon after defeating both Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37. Since this is a pay-per-view clearly in the shadow of those previous events, Roman's the obvious favorite here. Cesaro getting the win her would be a surprise of a completely different caliber. Cesaro's looking especially strong as of the latest Friday Night SmackDown too, so it would be a surprise that also would make sense. prevnext

Daniel Bryan and Edge Interfere (Photo: WWE) A different kind of surprise would be seeing Daniel Bryan or Edge (or even the both of them) return to settle the score. Daniel Bryan being ousted from SmackDown (and possibly all of WWE) only to return at Backlash might seem a little lackluster since it hasn't been long enough of a wait, but it would also be welcome. As for Edge, we mysteriously have not heard a peep out of him since losing at WrestleMania. Returning at Backlash would cement this pay-per-view as being the fallout of WrestleMania, and be a fun and unexpected surprise. prevnext

Humberto Carillo Wins the United States Championship (Photo: WWE) Thankfully reports are indicating that Humberto Carillo is okay after his scary-looking injury in his match with Sheamus on Monday Night Raw. If that's the case, then a proper match between the two would be a great way to bounce back from it. Such a match has yet to be officially set, so it seems like a no-brainer to have an official match between the two of them with a definitive winner. Sheamus also seems like the favorite, but this could also surprisingly be a start to a huge new run for Carillo. prevnext

John Morrison Turns on The Miz (Photo: WWE) One of the fallouts we have seen from WrestleMania 37 is a slow rift developing between The Miz and John Morrison. Starting with Maryse's return to Monday Night Raw, the seeds have been slowly planted for a fun feud between these two. WWE could decide to do so following the match with Damien Priest. It would give Priest a clean slate following his victory, and immediately give Miz and Morrison something new and fun to do that would not need a championship title involved. prevnext

Asuka Wins the Raw Women's Championship (Photo: WWE) Although this is Asuka's fair rematch following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37, Asuka oddly seems like the one who is least likely to win this triple threat. Ripley gains a lot with a win, and Charlotte gains even more, but Asuka would be a huge surprise. Rhea and Charlotte could have a feud that works with or without the Raw Women's Championship, and this would allow another party (like Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, or Nia Jax) to enter the contender realm for a while. The way forward after this kind of win is totally unclear, but that's what would also make it a surprise. prevnext